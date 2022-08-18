Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.