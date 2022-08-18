Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 482,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

