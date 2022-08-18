Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $142.70. 8,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.