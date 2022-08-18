Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

