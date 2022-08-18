Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 75,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,939. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

