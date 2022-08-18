Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 155,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $15,500,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 800,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $169,855,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

