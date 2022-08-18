Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $17,336,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $1,245,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

