Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

