Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 7,001 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 56,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,499,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

