Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,175 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

