Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,175 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
