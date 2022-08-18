Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the quarter. UWM makes up about 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of UWM worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on UWM to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

