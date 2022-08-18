Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

LMPMY stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

