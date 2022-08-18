Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
LMPMY opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
