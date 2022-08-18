Leede Jones Gab Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.70 million.

