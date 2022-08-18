LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.43. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,262 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

