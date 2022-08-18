Leo H. Evart Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.75. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.