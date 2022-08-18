Leo H. Evart Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,638. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.