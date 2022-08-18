Levolution 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $209.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Levolution has a market cap of $1.68 million and $209.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news.

Levolution Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.