LHT Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $64,722.17 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008692 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

