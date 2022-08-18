Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $7.85. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 32,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

