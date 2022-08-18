Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.01. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 94,989 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Lightbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lightbridge by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lightbridge by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

