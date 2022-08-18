Lightning Bitcoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $116,868.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00260801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

