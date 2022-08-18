Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0240

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

