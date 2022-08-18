Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

