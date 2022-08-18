LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $703,713.69 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $703,713.69 and approximately $652.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00061748 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

