Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $326,805.84 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $326,805.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Liquidity Services Stock Performance
Shares of LQDT stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
Featured Articles
