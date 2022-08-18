Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $191.73 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $191.73 million and $7.81 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 186,561,803 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

