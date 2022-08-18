Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $249.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00850054 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.98 or 0.99770198 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,085,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

