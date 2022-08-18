LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

