loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.71. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1,003 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,253,523 shares of company stock worth $3,612,301.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

