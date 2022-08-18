London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Up 0.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.48 and last traded at $103.48. Approximately 2,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

