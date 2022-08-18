Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,978.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $216,978.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
