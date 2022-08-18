Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,978.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $216,978.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

