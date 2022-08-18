Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,167 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

