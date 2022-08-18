Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 6,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,638. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.