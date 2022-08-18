Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $68.69. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,065. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.