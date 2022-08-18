Loveless Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,196. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

