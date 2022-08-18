Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

