Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $558.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.34. The company has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

