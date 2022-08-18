Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $558.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.34. The company has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.