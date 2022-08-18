Loveless Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,151. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

