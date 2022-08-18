Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. 5,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

