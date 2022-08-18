LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. 15,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 938,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LSB Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

