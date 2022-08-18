LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.62 million and $1,184.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,999,357 coins and its circulating supply is 177,615,233 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

