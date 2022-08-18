Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Lucid Group worth $67,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

