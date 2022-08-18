Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Lululemon Athletica worth $150,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Shares of LULU opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.44. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

