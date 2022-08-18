Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 703.99%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

