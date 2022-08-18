Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 703.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.