LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $172,689.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.