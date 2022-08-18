Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 219,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.69. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

