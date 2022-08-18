Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $46,423.52 and approximately $58.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

