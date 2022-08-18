Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.93. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 42,110 shares trading hands.

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $337.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

